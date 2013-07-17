Zimmerman Juror Drops Book Plan, Says She Wants To Return To Life As It Was Before Trial

The George Zimmerman juror who on Monday



announced plans to write a book about the trial has now backed out of the deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.Here’s the statement from Juror B37:

I realise it was necessary for our jury to be sequestered in order to protest [sic] our verdict from unfair outside influence, but that isolation shielded me from the depth of pain that exists among the general public over every aspect of this case. The potential book was always intended to be a respectful observation of the trial from my and my husband’s perspectives solely and it was to be an observation that our “system” of justice can get so complicated that it creates a conflict with our “spirit” of justice.

Now that I am returned to my family and to society in general, I have realised that the best direction for me to go is away from writing any sort of book and return instead to my life as it was before I was called to sit on this jury.

The anonymous juror had initially planned to write the book with her lawyer husband but faced heavy criticism when she announced she signed with a literary agent less than 48 hours after the verdict came down.

Juror B37 also went on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show Monday night to talk about the not guilty verdict.

Zimmerman was acquitted on second-degree murder charges Saturday for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

