The juror’s true identity has not been revealed.

One of George Zimmerman’s jurors spoke out on CNN yesterday, and now we know even more about her thanks to new footage of lawyers asking her questions before the trial.



The video of her voir dire — the process used to select jurors — reveals her distrust of the media and surprising lack of knowledge about Trayvon Martin’s death.

“I remember the issues in Sanford [where Trayvon died] where they were having rioting,” she said, even though there were no riots in the Florida city where the teen died.

The juror, known as B37, said during voir dire she doesn’t read the newspaper or listen to the radio, and that she mainly uses the Internet to Google facts about animals. B37 doesn’t think the media is “truthful” and worries media outlets “lean left or lean right.”

“Newspapers are used in the parrot cage,” she said. “It’s a lot better use for them.”

When Mark O’Mara, lead attorney for Zimmerman’s defence, asked B37 to tell him “the most significant fact about this case that she remembered,” she said: “Just that there was a death.” “It was Trayvon Martin.” And that he was a “boy of colour” in his “older teenager years.”

Rather than describing Martin’s death as a tragedy, B37 said, “It was just an unfortunate incident that happened.”

B37 signed a book deal within two days after Zimmerman’s not-guilty verdict but then decided to drop her plan because she wanted to get on with her life.

