A Jury Will Likely Scrutinize Trayvon Martin's Deleted Facebook And Twitter Accounts

George Zimmerman at Friday’s hearing

Photo: Live feed from the Orlando Sentinel

George Zimmerman’s lawyer can subpoena Facebook and Twitter for the deleted acounts of Trayvon Martin, a judge ruled Friday.Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting of 17-year-old Martin, in a racially charged case that captured national headlines.



defence lawyer Mark O’Mara also won the right to subpoena the slain teen’s school records, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which broadcast the hearing live.

O’Mara implied in court the social media accounts – which were deleted after the teen died – will help shed light on what happened between Martin and Zimmerman on the rainy February night the teen ended up dead.

Martin’s behaviour is “utterly relevant,” O’Mara said. He added that Martin’s social media accounts will reveal pictures of him engaging in “MMA-fighting,” apparently referring to mixed-martial arts.

The teen’s father, Tracy, said in a video posted by the Sentinel before the hearing that his son’s school records were irrelevant to the case, and that he felt his son’s character was being assassinated.

The judge ruled Friday that O’Mara can also subpoena Trayvon’s girlfriend’s Twitter account. Both Facebook and Twitter may fight these subpoenas.

