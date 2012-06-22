Zimmerman Called Trayvon Martin One Of 'These arseholes' In 911 Call

George Zimmerman.

Sanford, Fla., investigators taunted George Zimmerman in a post-shooting interview as they forced him to listen to the 911 call he made the night he shot teenager Trayvon Martin.The call makes it sound like Zimmerman was chasing 17-year-old Martin, but Zimmerman claims the sound was just wind.



“It sounds like he’s running to get away from you,” Sanford Police lead investigator Chris Serino told Zimmerman.

“You basically jumped out of the car to see where he was going? That’s not fear. That’s going to be a problem.”

Recordings from Zimmerman’s post-shooting interviews with police were recently made available on his legal defence site.

In the 911 call, Zimmerman can be heard saying “These arseholes always get away.”

Zimmerman can also be heard saying “These fucking punks,” as he reportedly pursued Martin.

“He wasn’t a fucking punk,” Serino said.

While police were initially sympathetic to Zimmerman’s plight during the Feb. 29 interview, officers became increasingly hostile as Zimmerman failed to answer questions in precise detail.

He answered at least half of investigators’ questions by saying he didn’t know or couldn’t remember how things happened the night he shot Martin.

Throughout the course of the hours-long interview, police repeatedly asked why Zimmerman left his vehicle in the first place, why he pursued Martin, and if he went looking for the teenager or whether Martin found him while Zimmerman was walking back to his vehicle.

“It sounds like you’re looking for him,” Serino said. “You wanted to catch him. You wanted to catch the bad guy.”

In the emergency call, Zimmerman said Martin “looks like he’s up to no good or he’s on drugs or something. Something’s wrong with him.”

“What’s that supposed to mean?” Serino asked Zimmerman.

“I don’t know,” Zimmerman quietly replied.

