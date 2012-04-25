Zimbabwe's New Currency Problem Is The Opposite Of Hyperinflation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Zimbabwe just can’t win. After escaping hyperinflation by adopting the US dollar in 2009, the country is struggling to deal with such an expensive single unit of currency. This is a problem when they don’t have any US coins.NYT’s Lydia Polgreen describes their informal credit and barter system:



Zimbabweans have devised a variety of solutions to get around the change problem, none of them entirely satisfactory. At supermarkets, impulse purchases have become almost compulsory. When the total is less than a dollar, the customer is offered candy, a pen or matches to make up the difference. Some shops offer credit slips, a kind of scrip that has begun to circulate here.

