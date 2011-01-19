You Won't Believe It, But Zimbabwe Now Has Lower Inflation Than The UK, India, And China

Zimbabwe now has a year-over-year rate of inflation lower than the UK, India, and China, according to today’s government release (HT @World_First)



Inflation there increased by 3.2% year-over-year, and actually declined 0.4% in December.

Compare that to the UK, where inflation now stands at 3.7% annually. The rate stands at 4.3% in China, and a whopping 8.4% in India.

Check out these photos of the food inflation riots sweeping the world >

