The Most Expensive Housing Markets In America

Photo: El Frito via Flickr

Housing markets saw another decline in home prices, with median home prices easing 0.4% from the last quarter and down 6.2% year-over-year, according to Zillow.

We picked the 10 cities with the highest median home prices from Zillow’s Home Value Index, and highlighted change in price from peak levels.We also included the per cent of homes that owe more on their mortgage, than their home is worth, because of the impact on property prices.



Four of the cities in the top 10 are from California, which also has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country. And despite the slowing decline in home prices, Zillow’s chief economist Stan Humphries said the market will only have a true bottom in 2012, at the earliest.

#10 Sacramento, California Median Q2 home price: $203,100 Home prices in Sacramento are down 51.2% from the peak in June 2006, and down 12.5% from last year. 49.5% of single-family homes in Sacramento owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #9 Portland, Oregon Median Q2 home price: $210,400 Home prices in Portland are down 28.2% from the peak in June 2006, and down 7.2% from last year. 33.1% of single-family homes in Portland owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #8 Baltimore, Maryland Median Q2 home price: $222,700 Home prices in Baltimore are down 26.1% from the peak in June 2006, and down 6.3% from last year. 28.2% of single-family homes in Baltimore owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #7 Seattle, Washington Median Q2 home price: $262,400 Seattle home prices are down 31.2% from the peak in June 2006, down 8% from last year, but up 0.3% from last quarter. 33.9% of single-family homes in Seattle owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #6 Washington D.C. Median Q2 home price: $316,500 Median home prices in Washington D.C. are down 27.9% from the peak in June 2006, down 3% from last year, but up 1.7% since the last quarter. 24.9% of single-family homes in the nation's capital owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #5 Boston, Massachusetts Median Q2 home price: $318,700 Median home prices in Boston are down 20.6% from the peak in June 2006, but up 2.1% from the last quarter. 11.8% of single-family homes in Boston owe more on their mortgage, than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #4 New York, New York Median Q2 home price: $347,100 Median home prices in New York are down 24.3% from its 2006 peak, and down 4.7% from last year. 17.1% of single-family homes in New York owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #3 San Diego, California Median Q2 home price: $350,400 Home prices in San Diego are down 34.7% from its 2006 peak, and down 5.8% from last year. 25% of single-family homes in San Diego owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

Source: Zillow #2 Los Angeles, California Median Q2 home price: $389,400 Median home prices in Los Angeles are down 35.7% from peak levels, and down 7.2% from last year. 20.1% of single-family homes in L.A. owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth. Source: Zillow #1 San Francisco, California Median Q2 home price: $479,300 Median home prices in San Francisco are down 31.9% from peak levels, down 7.8% from last year, but up 0.5% from the previous quarter. 22.2% of single-family homes in San Francisco owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

