Zillow Taking On Mortgage Business

Zillow, the real estate comparison site that’s a big deal everywhere but New York, is moving into the mortgage business, CEO Rich Barton tells Wired:

If you take Zillow’s principles — power to the people, transparency in marketplaces, rich information — and apply them to mortgages, there’s an obvious opportunity. So we’re working on that. We think there are many consumers out there who… There is a lot of mortgage-buyer’s remorse. Let’s put it that way.

Presumably this where Zillow intends to spend some of the $57 million (!) it raised this fall.

