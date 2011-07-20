Zillow Prices IPO At $20 Per Share

Real-estate pricing site Zillow has just priced its IPO at $20 per share, giving it a valuation of up to $550 million.



The company raised more than $69 million from the sale, the New York Times reports

The pricing is a few bucks higher than anticipated — most recent guesses placed the price at $16 to $18, after early estimates of between $12 and $14.

The company lost $6.8 million on $30.5 million in revenue last year, but it’s experiencing fast growth — last quarter, it reported $11.3 million in revenue, more than double what it showed last year.

The stock starts trading tomorrow on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol Z — sorry, Zynga.

