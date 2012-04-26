ZILLOW: These 17 American Cities Will See Home Prices Bottom By 2012

The debate over whether the U.S. housing market has bottomed rages on.However, evidence suggests that at least some major regional markets may be bottoming.

Zillow Real Estate Research just released their first quarter market research report, and they have analysis on the 25 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

According to their assessment, 14 of those markets have already bottomed. 3 will bottom sometime during the rest of this year.

We rank the 17 metropolitan areas in order of when their housing markets bottomed based on price change.

Pittsburgh: Q1 2009

Peak Month: March, 2012

Change from peak: 0.0%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 2.7


Washington DC: Q3 2011

Peak Month: April, 2006

Change from peak: -29.5%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 3.9


Phoenix: Q3 2011

Peak Month: March, 2006

Change from peak: -54.2%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 19.5


Orlando: Q3 2011

Peak Month: May, 2006

Change from peak: -55.9%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): --


Dallas-Fort Worth: Q4 2011

Peak Month: October, 2007

Change from peak: -15.4%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 7.8


Denver: Q4 2011

Peak Month: May, 2006

Change from peak: -10.7%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 8.7


Miami-Fort Lauderdale: Q4 2011

Peak Month: May, 2006

Change from peak: -54.0%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): --


St. Louis: Q4 2011

Peak Month: March, 2007

Change from peak: -21.4%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): --


Tampa: Q4 2011

Peak Month: June, 2006

Change from peak: -52.1%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): --


Los Angeles: Q1 2012

Peak Month: May, 2006

Change from peak: -38.0%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 8.4


Philadelphia: Q1 2012

Peak Month: June, 2007

Change from peak: -19.6%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 3,7


Boston: Q1 2012

Peak Month: September, 2005

Change from peak: -20.0%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): --


Riverside: Q1 2012

Peak Month: March, 2006

Change from peak: -55.6%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 17.2


San Diego: Q1 2012

Peak Month: October, 2005

Change from peak: -37.1%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 8.0%


New York: Q2 2012

Peak Month: June, 2006

Change from peak: -26.1%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 0.4


Baltimore: Q3 2012

Peak Month: June, 2006

Change from peak: -25.1%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 2.4


Portland (OR): Q1 2013

Peak Month: June, 2007

Change from peak: -26.8%

Homes foreclosed (out of 10,000): 7.1


