New Report Warns Of "Unprecedented Decline" In Home Values And No stabilisation In Q3

Zillow just released a devastating third quarter housing report. Basically every major indicator is crashing:
- The decline in home values accelerated in September, dropping 0.4% month-over-month
- Foreclosures reached an all-time high
- A record 23.2% of mortgages are now underwater
The double dip — already a rare phenomenon — is now entering an unprecedented free-fall. Zillow economist Stan Humphries says prices won’t hit bottom until next summer at the earliest, as foreclosure activity grows.
Humphries warns: “While not unexpected, the unceasing declines in home values signal that we’re in for a long, bleak winter of continued troubles for the housing market. The length and depth of the current housing recession is rivaling the Great Depression’s real estate downturn, and, with encouraging signs fading, will easily eclipse it in the coming months.“
Home value index: $177,200
QoQ change: -3.5%
Change from peak: -28.2%
Negative equity: 36.8%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $231,800
QoQ change: -2.7%
Change from peak: -22.2%
Negative equity: 20.8%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $223,500
QoQ change: -2.6%
Change from peak: -24.3%
Negative equity: 25.2%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $115,700
QoQ change: -1.9%
Change from peak: -46.3%
Negative equity: 46.8%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $98,700
QoQ change: -4.3%
Change from peak: -19.8%
Negative equity: N/A
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $134,800
QoQ change: -1.7%
Change from peak: -35.2%
Negative equity: N/A
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $273,500
QoQ change: -4.3%
Change from peak: -28.2%
Negative equity: 27.7%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $81,300
QoQ change: -2.8%
Change from peak: -48.3%
Negative equity: 30.0%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $123,400
QoQ change: -1.9%
Change from peak: -52.1%
Negative equity: 64.2%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $131,400
QoQ change: -4.1%
Change from peak: -53.1%
Negative equity: 68.4%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $134,200
QoQ change: -5.3%
Change from peak: -26.0%
Negative equity: 37.6%
Source: Zillow
Home value index: $143,300
QoQ change: -4.2%
Change from peak: -53.3%
Negative equity: 42%
Source: Zillow
Bend, Ore. has dropped 17.4% YOY and has 38.8% negative equity.
Ocala, Fla. has dropped 19.8% YOY and has 37.8% negative equity.
Source: Zillow
