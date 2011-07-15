Another Hot Tech IPO: Zillow Bumps Up Its Pricing, Giving It A $500 Million Valuation

Zillow is bumping up the price of its IPO, TechCrunch reports via an amended S1 filing.



The initial pricing is now $16-$18 up from $12-$14, giving the online real estate site a $500 million valuation.

In Zillow’s March 2011 quarter it had an $826,000 loss on $11.3 million in revenue. Both of those figures are improvements over the March 2010 quarter when losses were $2.8 million on just $5.3 million in revenue.

Zillow is following the recent IPOs of Linked, Pandora, and Demand Media, which have all had solid interest from investors.

Zillow should hit the market just before Zynga and Groupon.

