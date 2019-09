The total value of U.S. homes dropped another $798 billion last quarter, according to numbers out from Zillow.



The average home is down 27 per cent from peak. This puts the total loss from the housing crash at an incredible $9.8 trillion.

And sorry, but it’s not over yet.

Case Shiller: Here Are The 15 Markets That Will Fall The Most By 2012 >

