ECONOMIST: These Home Price Gains Are Not Normal, Sustainable, Or Believable

Svenja Gudell, a senior economist at home price website Zillow, has some sharp words about today’s Case-Shiller home price report, which indicated the fastest pace of annual price acceleration since 2006.



Via Email, Gudell states:

“Three straight months of national home value appreciation above 10 per cent is not normal, not sustainable and, frankly, not very believable. As the overall housing market continues to improve, the impact of foreclosure re-sales on the Case-Shiller indices continues to be pronounced, as homes previously sold under duress trade again under more normal circumstances, leading to inflated and misleading markups in price… It’s increasingly critical that the average American homeowner not read numbers like today’s Case-Shiller results and assume their homes must also have appreciated at these levels over the past year, or will continue to appreciate at these levels going forward. In reality, typical home values have appreciated at roughly half this pace for the past several months, which is still very robust. Looking ahead, a combination of rising mortgage interest rates, flagging investor demand and more inventory entering the market will all help to moderate the pace of home value appreciation and stabilise the market.”

