Zillow CEO Goes On Huge Tweetstorm About The Questions Tech Companies Face Ahead Of Their IPOs

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff just went on a huge 25-tweet tweetstorm about the challenges that technology companies face ahead of their IPOs.

Tech IPOs are back on the mind of investors ahead of Alibaba’s IPO, which is expected later this month

Rascoff says that for a tech company, there are usually one or two main questions it must address ahead of its offering, and that within a couple years, these questions are usually answered for better or worse.

Since going public in back in July 2011 at $US20 per share, Zillow shares have more than sextupled in value, though the stock followed Rascoff’s model.

After just about two years as a public company, Zillow’s stock price really took off, as the company perhaps began to answer to some investor concerns. And with this experience Rascoff offers a great perspective on the challenges Alibaba is likely to face in the coming weeks, months, and years.

Here’s Rascoff’s full tweetstorm (he either deleted #3 or mis-numbered his tweets).

1/ Interesting to think of recent tech IPOs & how investors’ questions at #IPO time played out.

2/ I’m oversimplifying, but usually there are just 1 or 2 questions that #IPO investors debate on a new issue.

5/ The q on $TWTR #IPO was about potential audience reach and explaining the service to newbies.

6/ Secondary question at $TWTR #IPO was on mobile monetization.

7/ Some are still debating those $TWTR #IPO questions, but I am bullish and have put $US where mouth is.

8/ The q on $LNKD #IPO was whether the service could go mainstream & be useful to non-job-switchers.

9/ Clearly $LNKD #IPO investors who were long got it right.

10/ The question at $ZNGA & $KING #IPOs was whether they were hit-driven. Early results not looking good.

11/ Main question at $ZU #IPO was about their ship-times (too long?) and impact on total addressable market.

13/ The question at $GRPN #IPO was about “deal fatigue” & transition to “push” ecommerce.

17/ $AWAY #IPO was about their switch from paid listings to commission model

19/ $ANGI #IPO question was about sustainability of charging for content.

21/ My point is with all of these IPOs: the debate among investors at #IPO time was usually the right one.

22/ Different investors came out with different perspectives on the fundamental issue facing an #IPO.

23/ Over the following 1-2 years post #IPO, the answers became obvious.

24/ #IPO investing is not for the meek.

