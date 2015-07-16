Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is selling his Seattle home for $1.3 million

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff knows a thing or two about selling a home.

In “Zillow Talk: The New Rules of Real Estate,” Rascoff and Zillow’s Chief Economist Stan Humphries share tips they have acquired after a decade of marketing and selling homes on their site.

You should never use the word “unique” in a listing, for example, but you should always try to end your price with “900.”

According to Curbed, Rascoff is now selling his own home in Seattle, a 3,470-square-foot home in the Madison Park neighbourhood. It’s on the market for $US1.295 million.

Rascoff's home was built in 1994, and he's rented it out for the last five years. In his book, Rascoff says the spring is the best time to put your home on the market. He's listing his now, however, because of renovation work that needed to be done before the house could be sold. The house has a reverse floor plan, which means that the kitchen and living room are located on the top floor. There's plenty of comfortable living space, plus large windows and a fireplace. A separate alcove makes for a pleasant dining area. There's also a more casual eating area. The view is great from up here. There are four bedrooms in total, including the master suite. The master bedroom has an awesome walk-in closet. The master bath was one of the biggest projects of the remodel. In his book, Rascoff explains that this room is one of the most important considerations for getting buyers to make an offer on your home. 'Make it look fresh and new but don't overspend,' he told Curbed. Here's a look at another of those bedrooms. The home also has a small garden and fountain in the back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.