Real Estate Site Zillow Buys Tiny Rival StreetEasy For $US50 Million

One of the leading real estate database sites, Zillow, just bought StreetEasy, a small competitor focused on New York listings, for $US50 million.

The purchase will give the company an advantage in the New York City market over other real estate giants such as Trulia and Redfin.

Watch the report below on why Zillow decided on the acquisition.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Reuters

