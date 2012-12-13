The Top Buyers' And Sellers' Markets For American Homes

For the second time in a row, Chicago has topped Zillow’s list of best large metro home markets for buyers, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Mary-Ellen Podmolik.



The best market for sellers?

San Jose, California.

Milwaukee, Hartford, Houston, Providence and Jacksonville fell of the latest edition of buyers’ markets list, replaced by Baltimore, St. Louis, Charlotte, Columbus and Pittsburgh.

San Diego and Seattle were all new entrants to the sellers’ list, replacing Salt Lake City and Austin.

Zillow looked at three factors to come up with the list: actual sales prices compared to asking prices, the number of days listings spent on Zillow and the percentage of homes on the market with a price cut.

Here’s the full list:

Photo: Zillow

