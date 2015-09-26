If you're single, these are the 10 best cities to find new love

Looking for love?

Maybe it’s time to move.

Zillow, the $US3 billion online real estate company, has ranked the cities with the highest odds of finding a new love. Zillow considered a variety of data, including each city’s percentage of singles, percentage of singles who moved to town in the past year, median disposable income of single residents, and the number of date spots per capita.

See if your city made the list. (Spoiler: NYC couldn’t crack the top 10.)

No. 6: Pittsburgh, PA

Singles: 67% of total residents

New single residents (who moved to town in the past year): 7.6%

Disposable income: $US16,159 (median income minus median rent)

Potential date spots: 30 per 10,000 people

No. 5: Denver, CO

Singles: 59% of total residents

New single residents (who moved to town in the past year): 9.4%

Disposable income: $US15,388 (median income minus median rent)

Potential date spots: 39 per 10,000 people

No. 4: St. Louis, MO

Singles: 68% of total residents

New single residents (who moved to town in the past year): 8%

Disposable income: $US15,730 (median income minus median rent)

Potential date spots: 27 per 10,000 people

No. 2: Atlanta, GA

Singles: 70% of total residents

New single residents (who moved to town in the past year): 9.5%

Disposable income: $US24,079 (median income minus median rent)

Potential date spots: 39 per 10,000 people

