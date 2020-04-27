Zillow, the largest real estate listing platform in the US, will allow over 5,000 employees to work from home for the rest of the year

SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images

The real estate listing platform, Zillow, will allow employees to work from home for the rest of 2020.

The company’s CEO, Rich Barton, tweeted on April 24, “My personal opinions about WFH have been turned upside down over the past 2 months. I expect this will have a lasting influence on the future of work.”

Employees around the globe are adjusting to new work-from-home policies as the coronavirus pandemic forces many companies to shutter their office doors, at least temporarily.

Zillow, the largest real estate listings platform in the US, has announced that it will allow employees to work from home for the rest of the year, The Real Deal first reported. The company has over 5,000 employees.

Zillow CEO Rich Barton announced the news in a tweet on April 24.

Today we let our team know they have flexibility to work from home (or anywhere) through the end of 2020. My personal opinions about WFH have been turned upside down over the past 2 months. I expect this will have a lasting influence on the future of work … and home. Stay safe. — Rich Barton (@Rich_Barton) April 25, 2020

Zillow’s decision shines a light on the potential changes looming over the commercial real estate industry as some companies realise employees can work from home efficiently. In fact, James Gorman, the CEO of Morgan Stanely, believes his company’s temporary work-from-home policy has proven that it could operate with “much less real estate.”

About 90% of the company’s employees are working from home during the pandemic.

“We’ve proven we can operate with no footprint,” Gorman said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Can I see a future where part of every week, certainly part of every month, a lot of our employees will be at home? Absolutely.”

