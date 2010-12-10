$9,000,000,000,000

A new report from Zillow puts an absolutely jaw-dropping figure on the housing crash: $9 trillion. That’s the total home value destroyed since June 2006.



It gets worse. $1.7 trillion of that damage occurred this year, primarily in the first half. More loss is coming next year, as Zillow economist Stan Humphries predicts a double dip in housing that won’t hit bottom until summer — or later by Case Shiller estimates.

See how much equity your city lost here:

