Every Single Stock With A Single-Letter Ticker Symbol

Today marks the IPO of online real estate database Zillow, and the company has taken one of the few remaining single letter stocks.



Last month Pandora nabbed the letter P. There are now only 5 such tickers left. They are: I, J, Q, U, and W.

But which firms hold the other single letter tickers? Based on the dates we found, the first single letter company, Alleghany Corporation, listed on the NYSE in 1929.

