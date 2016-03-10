The untreatable Zika virus just reached islands off the coast of Australia -- here's a map of all the places it has spread so far

Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images.

An island territory off the coast of Australia has become the latest to be hit with a Zika travel advisory.

On Tuesday, the CDC added New Caledonia to its list of countries and territories with local transmission of the virus.

The virus, transmitted mainly via mosquitoes, has been identified in the US but only in people who’ve recently travelled to Zika hot spots. Once infected with Zika, only about 20% of people ever show symptoms, which most commonly include fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes. There is no vaccine or treatment available for the virus. One reason Zika is troubling is because it has been linked with birth defects in babies whose mothers have had Zika symptoms and a neurological condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Here are the 37 countries and territories where the virus had been transmitted locally as of Wednesday, March 9:

To show just how rapidly how this virus had gained a foothold in the Americas, we’ve also created a GIF displaying all the places the Zika virus has spread through local transmission since the start of the outbreak, including the most recent travel advisories by the CDC.



via GIPHY

