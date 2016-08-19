REPORT: Zika has now spread to to Miami Beach

Zika has now spread beyond what was previously the only neighbourhood with local transmission in the continental US, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

In addition to the Wynwood neighbourhood in Miami, at least some part of Miami Beach is also experiencing mosquito-transmitted Zika, the Herald reports, citing sources familiar with Florida health officials’ discussion.

The Florida Department of Health has yet to confirm this report.

Miami is the first area reporting cases of mosquito-transmitted Zika in the continental US, though the outbreak has affected other US territories including Puerto Rico.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a travel warning advising against pregnant women travelling to the area, and people living in the area should take steps to prevent mosquito bites. The CDC also said women in first and second trimesters of pregnancy who live or travel frequently to Wynwood should consider being tested for Zika.

Zika, which is transmitted mainly by mosquitoes, has been spreading around the Americas over the past year. The cases in Miami are the first time local transmission by mosquitoes has been reported in the continental US. Only about 20% of people who are infected with Zika ever show symptoms, which most commonly include fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes.

Here are all 54 countries and territories where local transmission of Zika has been reported as of August 12:

NOW WATCH: Couples improved their sex lives in a week with this one simple tip



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.