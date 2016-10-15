Zika has spread to another place in Miami

Zika has spread into another Florida neighbourhood.

The virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, had previously been spotted in the Wynwood (though that area has since been cleared of the virus) and Miami Beach neighbourhoods.

Yet on Thursday, Florida reported another area with local transmission of the virus. The one square-mile area, near Miami’s Little River neighbourhood, is bordered by NW 79th Street to the north, NW 63 Street to the south, NW 10th Avenue to the West and N. Miami Avenue to the East. Five people linked to the area have had Zika.

In response, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a travel warning advising against pregnant women travelling to these areas, and people living in the area should take steps to prevent mosquito bites. In general, the CDC has suggested that pregnant women and their partners avoid travelling to Miami-Dade County, where these locations are.

Miami has been the first area reporting cases of mosquito-transmitted Zika in the continental US, though the outbreak has affected other US territories, including Puerto Rico.

Zika, which is transmitted mainly by mosquitoes, has been spreading around the Americas and Asia over the past year. The cases in Miami are the first time local transmission by mosquitoes has been reported in the continental US. Only about 20% of people who are infected with Zika ever show symptoms, which most commonly include fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes.

Here’s a map of the locations with Zika.

