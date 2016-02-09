Millions of Brazilians are throwing the biggest party in the world despite the Zika outbreak

Brazil’s Carnival kicked off this weekend despite the ongoing Zika virus outbreak that has infected an estimated 1.5 million in the country.

While the government has urged partiers to avoid kissing strangers and cover up exposed skin, scenes from the beaches of Rio and other cities show Carnival is carrying on as usual.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

