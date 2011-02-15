A New Lawsuit Could Disrupt China's Cheap And Dangerous Mining System

Zijin Mining Company is the largest gold miner in the world’s largest gold producing country — all thanks to cheap and dirty regulations. But that could be starting to change.



Zijin has been sued by Guangdong authorities seeking $25 million for damages in a series of toxic spills. Last September spills at a tin mine killed 22 people and destroyed 523 homes, according to Caixin.

The company was also sued for $4.5 million by a court in Fujian Province last year. To keep these stories out of the press, the company tried to bribe, according to People’s Daily.

If lawsuits raise the cost of production, China will have a hard time leading the world in gold production. So too for the rare earths.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.