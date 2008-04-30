Ziff Davis Limping Out Of Chapter 11

Once-proud publisher Ziff Davis has hammered out an agreement to get it out of bankruptcy protection. The upshot: $428 million in debt will get converted into new common stock and a new note “not to exceed $57.5 million.” In addition, the company will have a $24.5 million fund to keep it going while it’s in Chapter 11 – the court will be asked to approve the arrangement in June.



Full details available here, once you click through.

