There Are More Leaked Sex Tapes Of Chinese Party Bosses To Be Released

Zhu Ruifeng, the self-styled Chinese journalist behind the website jdwsy.com, has given an interview to the BBC’s Beijing Bureau and revealed his plans for scandals.Zhu was the journalist who released Chongqing party boss Lei Zhengfu’s sex-tape earlier this month, which led to Lei being fired. According to follow-up reports, the video was just the tip of a wider corruption scandal: Lei had apparently become too rich for local developers to bribe, so they sent him a steady supply of young girls instead.



The sexual acts Lei committed with the girls were filmed, and the recordings were kept in order to blackmail Lei. Lei had apparently gone to his former boss Bo Xilai (you may have heard of him), who managed to get the tapes confiscated by the police. That is, until a mysterious police source apparently passed on the tapes to Zhu, who set about publicizing them.

According to Zhu, he has 5 more videos that appear to feature prominent Chongqing politicians. Zhu tells the BBC:

“My source told me the developers will only target officials who have real power over construction projects. They needed to invest money and time to train these pretty girls.”

However, Zhu is doing some more research before releasing the videos:

“If you go ahead and spread things that could be fabricated, asking the public to check whether they are real or not, then you are not a real journalist.”

We’re sure a lot of politicians in Chongqing must be getting scared right now.

While Zhu does sound somewhat pessimistic about the Communist Party’s attempt to get rid of corruption in itself (describing it as “like beating your right arm with your left arm”), the BBC interview ends of a positive note.

“Maybe our new generation of leaders is really determined to fight corruption,” he says. “Maybe the sky is really changing.”

