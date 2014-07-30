China's Going After Zhou Yongkang For Corruption -- Here's Everyone In His Inner Circle

On Tuesday Chinese state media announced that Zhou Yongkang, one of China’s most powerful politicians, was being investigated for suspected “serious disciplinary violation.”

Zhou is a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) and former security chief. This is the first time that someone of Zhou’s political stature has been taken down in 30 years.

Reuters has put together a great graphic on Zhou’s inner circle many of whom are being investigated themselves.

Four, Li Chuncheng, Hua Bangsong,Liu Han, and his son Zhou Bin have already been arrested or are charged. Li Dongsheng, Jiang Jiemin, and Wang Yongchun are three other powerful allies that we should keep an eye on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.