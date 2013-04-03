A Closer Look At The Chinese 'Ghost Mall' Seen On '60 Minutes' Reveals A Complicated Picture

Last month “60 Minutes” featured a segment on the hot new Chinese phenomenon — “ghost cities”.
These ghost cities — massive new construction projects that sit forlorn and empty after completion — have become a high-profile example of China’s growth and its surrounding problems, though some people argue that the problem is overblown or misread.
Wade Shepard, a journalist and photographer who publishes at Vagabond Journeys, recently visited the city of Zhengzhou where “60 Minutes” filmed.
He’s kindly allowed us to republish some photos of a mall in the city that reveal a somewhat different picture of the ghost city phenomenon.
The construction is called the Orient centre mall, and it sits in the centre of Zhengzhou — a city of over 8 million people.
Wade says that the mall was due to open 3 years ago. Officials claim it will open some time later this year.
Wade is forced to admit that even a huge, empty, apparently abandoned mall like the Orient centre could soon be full of shoppers.
