Zhavia Ward loves shopping at thrift stores and spray-painting her clothing. Here's what the singer wore every day for a week.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Zhavia Ward describes her style as both ‘streetwear’ and ‘punk.’

Zhavia Ward, a singer and songwriter, walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

The 19-year-old musician has been featured on hit songs like Diplo and Lil Pump’s “Welcome to the Party” and Zayn Malik’s version of “A Whole New World” from the live-action remake of “Aladdin.”

While she’s been home, Ward has continued to wear one-of-a-kind pieces and clothing she’s found at thrift stores.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zhavia Ward first stepped into the spotlight in 2018 when she competed on “The Four: Battle for Stardom.”

After showing off her star potential on the Fox show, Ward was signed to Columbia Records and was featured on Diplo and Lil Pump’s song “Welcome to the Party.” In 2019, Zayn Malik personally chose her to be featured on the cover of “A Whole New World” for the live-action remake of “Aladdin.” Now, Ward is focusing on writing music and working on her album.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter also has a unique style that makes her stand out. Speaking to Insider, she described her wardrobe as “streetwear” meets “punk.”

“I do like to customise my clothes a lot and make my own,” Ward said. “When it comes to my clothes, I have fun with it, experiment, and make cool art.”

As part of Insider’s fashion series, A Week In My Wardrobe, we asked Ward to give us a look at her outfits for seven days. Here’s what she wore during a week in May.

Editor’s note: Zhavia Ward is represented in fashion by The Lions Talent Management. Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Monday, Ward wanted to embrace the summer vibes in this colourful outfit.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward loves to wear colourful outfits.

Ward was born and raised in California. When it comes to her style, she considers her parents to be her biggest fashion influencers.

“I grew up watching them make music and they always had the best fashion,” Ward told Insider. “My mum was in a metal band, so her style was very hardcore, metal, rock, and punk. My dad’s style was pretty streetwear and rock as well. They have inspired me.”

On Monday, Ward wore a thrifted neon-pink pullover that she spray-painted orange. She paired the top with orange pants from Florida-based designer Shane Justin, and spray-painted an old pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to match the rest of her outfit.

“I let the clothes do the talking,” Ward said. “I really like things that catch your eye. It could just be a really cool pattern, or mixing and matching bright colours.”

On Tuesday, Ward got dressed up in an all-black outfit.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward is a fan of wearing head-to-toe black.

“I love the clean and simple gothic vibe,” Ward said.

On this day, Ward wore a vintage black velvet blazer, black vinyl pants from Tripp NYC, and boots from New Rock.

“When I dress up, my go-to is leather pants with a patterned shirt or button-up and some kind of boot with it,” she said. “I definitely like to wear a lot of colours, but some days I want to wear all black and keep it simple and classy.”

On Wednesday, Ward put on a comfortable oversized hoodie, which is what she would typically wear to the studio.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward matched the colour on her sneakers to the blue in her hoodie.

Ward wanted to look more laid back in her Civil Regime hoodie and Fashion Nova cargo pants. The singer’s customised Nike Air Force 1 sneakers featured a blue skeleton print that matched the colour running through the tie-dye design of her top.

“Sometimes I like to wear outfits that are monochromatic or try to incorporate a whole colour in my look,” she said.

On Thursday, Ward opted for a pop of colour and wore her favourite style of pants.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward often matches the colour of her shoes to the rest of her outfit.

Ward is a big fan of wearing prints, so she was really excited when she saw this long-sleeve camo top from Shop So Real.

“The mix and match of colours makes this piece feel special,” the singer told Insider.

Ward paired the top with stacked red pants from the same brand and Puma RS-X3 sneakers.

“I wanted to incorporate the different tones of pink from my top into my shoes and give that casual streetwear feel,” Ward said.

On Friday, Ward wore a vintage Betty Boop T-shirt that she purchased from Etsy.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward said she recently started collecting Betty Boop T-shirts because she loves the character.

Ward said she likes to shop around on Etsy for one-of-a-kind or rare pieces.

On this day, Ward wanted to keep the rest of her outfit neutral to match the muted colour of her shirt, so she wore camo pants from Urban Outfitters with a pair of Puma sneakers.

“I usually buy from small, independent businesses,” Ward told Insider. “Most of the time the pieces are custom.”

On Saturday, Ward showed off a pair of white pants that she customised on her own using dye and spray paint.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward customises her clothes by bleaching, dyeing, and spray-painting them herself.

To go skateboarding, Ward wore a blue tank top from Sorella, Fashion Nova overalls that she made her own, and Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

“I love customising my clothes and making unique and messy pieces,” she said.

On Sunday, Ward pulled out a flannel, which she said is one clothing item that she loves wearing year-round.

Courtesy of Zhavia Ward Ward likes to use Instagram to shop for one-of-a-kind pieces.

Ward recently bought this Ralph Lauren flannel for $US3 and can’t stop wearing it. She paired it with pants from MostPeopleAreDead, a brand known for making one-of-a-kind pieces, and the same New Rock boots that she wore on Tuesday.

“They take vintage rock-band T-shirts, cut them up into different pieces, and reconstruct it,” Ward said of the brand that she bought her pants from.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.