China is about to open a terrifying 984-foot-high glass bottom bridge

People might say that everything’s bigger in America, but it’s China that’s cementing its role as the most superlative-creating nation.

Taking things to dizzying new heights, the national park of Zhangjiajie in China’s Hunan province — said to be the inspiration behind planet Pandora in Avatar — is set to open the world’s longest, as well as highest, glass-bottom bridge.

Designed by Israeli architect Haim Dotan, the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge is set to be completed in July, with an official opening in October, according to CNN.

Connecting two massive cliffs, the bridge will be 1,247 feet long, and 20 feet wide, with nothing but glass between visitors and certain death 984 feet below.

To top it all off, the bridge, which can accommodate up to 800 people at a time, will serve as a runway for fashion shows, and feature world’s highest bungee jump, which is currently a 764 foot drop from Macau Tower.

America boasts a similar contraption, but itsGrand Canyon Skywalk is comparatively tame, at only 69 feet in length and 718 feet above the ground.

