This smart watch has mechanical clock hands

ZeTime is a new watch from MyKronoz Switzerland. It has mechanical clock hands over a touch screen that receives phone notifications, sends calendar reminders and keeps track of your heart rate, activity, and sleep. It’s compatible with all IOS & Android phones and the battery lasts 30 days on a single charge. ZeTime raised over $US5 million crowdfunding and will ship in October.

