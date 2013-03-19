One Of The Biggest Bulls In The World Is Saying The Market Is Too Complacent About Cyprus

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Jefferies economist David Zervos, one of the most notably bullish guys on the Street, is striking a decidedly different tone today.Zervos is on Bloomberg TV this morning, and he says markets are underpricing the risks posed by developments out of Cyprus this weekend.



“I guess I’m a little surprised at how complacent the markets are on this,” said Zervos.

Late last week, Zervos slammed the bears in a pretty forceful takedown.

However, he definitely changed his mind this weekend about the only direction for the market being straight up as the Cyprus bailout deal unfolded.

