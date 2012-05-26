INSTANT CLASSIC: David Zervos Imagines If California Went The Way Of Greece

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Comparing California to Greece is not a totally new thing. We’ve done it ourselves in the past.But Jefferies’ David Zervos has taken it to a new level in his latest epic note, which tries to explain what would happen to California if the U.S. had the same fiscal/monetary structure as Europe, meaning that there was no federalization of spending at all.



Anyway, we’re going to summarize this in bullet points.

First, California promises its citizens way too much (early retirement, generous pensions, all you can drink ouzo, etc.) and it runs out of money.

“Suckers” who bought California debt rush to the exits and California can no longer borrow.

California goes to Congress begging for a bailout, which it gets (because it’s systemically important), but with major strings attached.

The collapse in spending in California will cause riots.

California takes a hard turn to the left.

California elects a new governor called Alexis Baldwin (geddit?).

Officials in DC cut California off from Fed lending.

The ‘Central Bank of California’ however, starts funding the state via its own Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) scheme.

However the Central Bank of California runs big deficits with other state central banks via the Target2 scheme.

Californians stage a run on California banks.

They move their deposits to safe banks in “shale” states like North Dakota.

California tries a deposit guarantee scheme.

But with no trust in California’s credit rating, this deposit does nothing.

Finally, after a massive run, Alexis Baldwin starts printing his own currency.

A massive hole is blown in the Fed’s balance sheet.

Fun!

