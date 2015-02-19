Keep all your devices charged with this shockproof, rain-resistant external battery [50% off]

Keep all of your devices charged with this waterproof and shockproof portable device.

The ZeroLemon can charge your iOS, Android, or any other USB-compatible device over and over again. It has enough juice to charge up an iPhone 6 seven times.

And you can charge the device itself either at home or using the sun (hello, solar power), which could be extremely useful if you’re travelling and don’t have the time to stop off anywhere.

ZeroLemon SolarJuice 20000mAh Battery: $US100.00 $US49.99 [50% OFF]



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

