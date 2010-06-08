Goldman Shares Dive After Bank Gets Subpoena From FCIC

More unwelcome headlines for Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs has been subpoenaed by the The Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (FCIC) after it sent a request for document to the company, which the company rejected.



The stock is sliding on the news. It’s not clear what exactly the commission is looking for, but anything that reminds markets that Goldman is under severe political, regulatory, and legal scrutiny is certainly unwelcome.

Photo: Google Finance

