This 600 HP Muscle Car Is Actually Good For The Planet

Photo: Australian International Motor Show

This muscle car is based on the Ford XR Falcon, but there’s a world of difference between it and the 1967 model. Not only does the new creation, called the ZERO’D, pump out 600 hp, it does with with almost no negative impact to the environment.The ZERO’D is the creation of Australian Mick Fabar, who owns Green Homes Australia and Mick Fabar Constructions, both of which offer environmentally friendly construction services.



The goal of the ZERO’D was to “create a street machine that had ideally a zero effect on the environment in its design, construction and when being driven,” Fabar says.

All of the external body panels are second-hand and the leather for the interior comes from scrap pieces that would normally be discarded. The new parts are few and far between, including the glass, radiator and intercooler.

Bond University in Queensland documented the construction of the ZERO’D (11 months to design, seven months to build) and verified that it produced zero carbon footprint.

To keep the impact of the ZERO’D to a minimum, Fabar runs the 7.3 liter, V8 engine (also recycled) on B20 fuel, a mix of 20 per cent biodiesel and 80 per cent petrodiesel. The former is made from renewable resources like soy; the latter is produced using oil.

The ZERO’D was unveiled in April at the MotorEx “Greatest Rides on Show” event in Sydney, and will be showcased at the Australian International Motor Show next month.

Photo: Australian International Motor Show

Now see the cars with the worst fuel economy in the country >

[Via Autochunk]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.