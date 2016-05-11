A woman in Brooklyn can fit four years worth of her trash into a single mason jar

25-year-old Lauren Singer decided to go plastic free and embrace the zero-waste lifestyle a few years ago. Now, she can fit four years worth of trash into a single mason jar.
She blogs about her zero-waste life, and even started a business selling sustainable detergent.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
