Watch The Trailer For The First 3D, 360-Degree Movie Filmed For The Oculus Rift

“Zero Point” is the first 3D, 360-degree movie designed to take advantage of the Oculus Rift. You’ll be able to have a 360-degree view of your surroundings, so you feel like you’re actually part of the action. In each scene, you will be able to turn your head around and get a full view of various environments.

“Zero Point” profiles innovators in virtual reality and takes viewers through a series of scenarios, ranging from last year’s Electronics Entertainment Expo to military training at Camp Pendleton.

The Oculus Rift is a virtual reality headset intended for 3D gaming, but the production company behind this movie, Condition One, wants to create ways for people to have an immersive experience watching films on the device.

Owners of Oculus Rift developer kits will have access to the movie later this year. Watch the trailer below.

