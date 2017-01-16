Forget skydiving -- thrill-seekers are now paying $6,700 to experience zero gravity

Not all of us can become an astronaut and fly to space. For just under AUD$6,700 (US$5,000) the Zero Gravity Corporation offers flights that create the experience of weightlessness for its passengers.

It’s the same method NASA uses to prepare astronauts for zero gravity environments. The technique was also used to shoot the zero gravity scenes in the 1995 Tom Hanks film “Apollo 13.”

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.