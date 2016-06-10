For $5,000 you can float like an astronaut without ever leaving earth

Not all of us can become an astronaut and fly to space. For just under $5,000 the Zero Gravity Corporation offers flights that create the experience of weightlessness for its passengers.

It’s the same method NASA uses to prepare astronauts for zero gravity environments. The same parabolic flight pattern used in the Zero Gravity.The technique was also used to shoot the zero gravity scenes in the 1995 Tom Hanks film “Apollo 13.”

Fresh off of a flight with the Breitling Jet Team, Business Insider Video senior producer Graham Flanagan got the opportunity to see what the Zero G experience is all about. Suit up and get ready to float.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera and editing by Sam Rega.

