A Design Company Has Invented A Way To Drink Cocktails In Zero Gravity

In case you get bored while taking in the sights of the universe, The Cosmic Lifestyle Corporation has created a spirited solution.

The group developed “The Zero Gravity Cocktail Project,” a 3D-printed cocktail glass suitable for space.

“The cocktail is injected through the stem from the bottom of the glass into the bowl,” and grooves on the inside help “utilise the physics of surface tension” to keep the liquid from floating away, co-founder and CEO Russell Davis told Business Insider.

The grooves also guide the liquid to the rim, making it possible to sip like you’re on Earth. “We wanted to give the space tourist a sexier way to drink,” Davis said.

Davis said his company also designed the glass-based coffee mug used in space by astronaut Don Pettit’s. So far, the cocktail glass has only been tested “terrestrially,” but there are different molds in case this one doesn’t work out.

The company is also developing a “Drinkbot,” which is essentially a robot bartender that mixes and dispenses the booze. Additionally, a custom cocktail recipe is being formulated. We’re guessing it will be something similar to a Cosmo.

