Here's what happens when you ask top government officials about an ultra-secret cyber weapon

The world’s first cyber weapon — a software worm that infected and destroyed Iranian nuclear centrifuges — was a joint operation between the US and Israel.

But don’t expect any of the top government officials or others who were involved in its creation to tell you that.

In this exclusive clip from the forthcoming documentary “Zero Days” by Alex Gibney, you can see how hard it is to get information on the virus which researchers later named Stuxnet.

The film, which comes out on July 8, tells the true story of how two governments worked together to do with software what previously could only be achieved with bombs, though its use has ushered in a new, disturbing era of cyberwarfare.

