Inside Moscow's ZeptoLab, The Company That Makes The Insanely Popular 'Cut The Rope' Game

Dylan Love
zeptolab

“Zepto” is a maths term for the very tiny number 10-21, but for fraternal twins Semyon and Efim Voinov, it would become the name of their game company.

“We were a very, very small lab – just the two of us – so the name ‘ZeptoLab’ made sense,” Efim told us.

“It also sounded cool,” said Semyon.

ZeptoLab first made waves in 2010 with the release of its game Parachute Ninja, which was met in Apple’s App Store with modest success. In an effort to continue riding that success, the brothers got to work on the game that would become a resounding hit, Cut The Rope.

“We had a physics engine for making ropes that we didn’t use for Parachute Ninja, so we knew the next project needed ropes,” said Semyon. He handled the artwork while Efim wrote the code. They hired a freelancer to create music and design some levels. Before they knew it, they were submitting Cut The Rope to Apple and it was live in the App Store.

“We checked the charts every 30 minutes,” said Efim. “We entered in the two hundreds, but two days later we had the top position in the paid charts. The lite version had the top position in the free charts and Cut The Rope was the highest grossing game in 50 different countries. It was completely unexpected.”

“It felt absolutely unreal,” added Semyon. “It was stressful. We weren’t celebrating. How long would it last? A day? A week? A month?”

In order to stay on top, they knew they needed keep investing in the game to figure out how to handle all this new opportunity. The brothers brought a CEO on board to help. They found office space, hired employees, began work on an Android version of the game, and started an update to the iOS version.

Now ZeptoLab boasts over 60 employees, a number of games based on the original Cut The Rope (Cut The Rope Experiments, Cut The Rope Time Travel), comics, boardgames, and more. It seems like their success is lasting a bit more than a day, week, or month.

The ZeptoLab team was kind enough to invite us to their Moscow offices to show us where ropes are cut and games are designed.

Welcome to ZeptoLab!

Employees skateboard through Moscow for their commute and stash their wheels right inside the front door.

This window is full of bubbly water and overlooks one of the main office spaces.

Employees are writing, coding, designing, and doing whatever else needs doing.

A game as successful as Cut The Rope obviously landed the company a few awards.

Concept art, doodles, and plans.

What would a good game company be without a game room all its own?

A perfect way to blow off steam.

Here's a small part of the growing ZeptoLab team.

Even the candy from Cut The Rope has worked its way into the office furniture.

Over in another part of the office, ZeptoLab employees can beat up a boxing dummy.

Just be sure to wear the gloves.

All kinds of branded items all over the place.

Hats, lunchboxes...

Even an umbrella.

This screen displays live reviews for ZeptoLab games as people write them in the App Store.

Even their just-for-fun sketches are cool.

Some leftover merchandising material from a trade show.

There are, of course, lots of plush Om Noms around the office.

Lots and lots of Om Noms.

That concludes the tour! Thanks, ZeptoLab!

