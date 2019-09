Photo: AP Images

In a photo finish, Zenyatta placed second in the Breeder’s Cup Classic, wrapping up her 20-race career with a 19-1 record.See Also: Breeder’s Cup favourite Zenyatta Is Held Back Because She’s Female



