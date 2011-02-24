A ROLL IN THE HAY: Horse Of The Year Zenyatta Loses Her Breeding Virginity

Photo: AP Images

In one of the most anticipated horse romances ever, 2010 Horse of the Year Zenyatta was bred to the 2006 Preakness winner, Bernardini, today.Zenyatta, who was 19-0 before losing the final race of her career by a nose, won more money than any female horse in history, so naturally, the hopes for her offspring are quite high.



Her owner announced the event in the most awkward blog post you’ll ever read about about horse sex. Farm handlers say it was a “smooth” and “textbook” hook up.

Bernardini, who is himself the grandson of Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew, gets an advertised stud fee of $75,000. Mares don’t get fees, because if all goes well, her owner ends up with a new baby race horse. In about four years, we’ll find out if was all worth it.

