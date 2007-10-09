Zennstrom: eBay Overpaid for Skype

He wasn’t gloating. Just telling it like it is.



BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Niklas Zennstrom, co-founder of Internet telecoms group Skype, said on Tuesday he agreed the original valuation put on the company by purchaser EBay was too high.

“We had to chart the trajectory of growth and how fast that would run, (but) we found out that was a bit front-loaded,” Zennstrom told the annual ETRE technology conference in Hungary.

“We overshot in terms of monetization,” he said.