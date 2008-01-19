Zenith Broadcast Buyer Peggy Green Adds Digital Video

Publicis Groupe’s Zenith Media USA is reorganising its flagship media buying unit, promoting longtime broadcast TV buyer Peggy Green to vice chairman and expanding her oversight to digital platforms, including online video, wireless, and out-of-home advertising. As part of the reorg, Ava Jordhamo was elevated to evp and director of national broadcast, reporting to Green. Green reports to ZenithOptimedia North America CEO Tim Jones.

The Zenith Media reorganization is similar to those undergone at sister agencies MediaVest and Starcom, which integrated traditional advertising with new media advertising several years ago. Increasingly, marketers are moving money between TV and online and are asking agencies to come up with ways that make the translation between the two as seamless as possible.

